Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of Quhuo stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Quhuo will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

