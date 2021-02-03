Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

PXLW stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $148.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pixelworks by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Pixelworks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

