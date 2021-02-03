$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $21.50 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $27.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

