GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,934,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,565,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 36,459 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 209.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares during the period.

Shares of FDVV opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

