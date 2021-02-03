GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,747 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 328.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

FSK stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

