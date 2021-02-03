GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

ASG opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

In related news, President William R. Parmentier, Jr. sold 26,682 shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $215,857.38. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

