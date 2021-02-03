GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,402 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $481,692,000 after buying an additional 633,761 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after buying an additional 430,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

