Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 81.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

