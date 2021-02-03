Brokerages Expect Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) will announce $433.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xperi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $438.86 million. Xperi posted sales of $126.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 242.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xperi will report full-year sales of $891.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $896.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $911.37 million, with estimates ranging from $901.63 million to $921.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xperi.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPER. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xperi (XPER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.