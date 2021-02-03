Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

