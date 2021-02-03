Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 923.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 100,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

