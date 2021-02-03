Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 327.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,335,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after buying an additional 209,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,030,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

