Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,589,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,437,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

