Cwm LLC Sells 3,896 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,874,000 after acquiring an additional 71,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

