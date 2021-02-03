Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,556,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after acquiring an additional 531,981 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

