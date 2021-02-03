SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.43. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $163.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.