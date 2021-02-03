Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,505 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 524,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,843 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 216,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

