Cwm LLC Has $755,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 127,612 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 129,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

