New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,036,972.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $2,121,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,814 shares of company stock valued at $10,160,490 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

NYSE:PEN opened at $249.13 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $314.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -922.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

