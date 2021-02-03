Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Down to $1,300.00

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,300.00, but opened at $1,220.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,260.24, with a volume of 13,502 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,315.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,223.12. The stock has a market cap of £447.32 million and a P/E ratio of 25.26.

Nichols plc (NICL.L) Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols plc (NICL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols plc (NICL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.