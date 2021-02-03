Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.63. Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 531 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $43.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.