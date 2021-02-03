M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Shares Gap Down to $93.96

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.96, but opened at $86.25. M3 shares last traded at $85.30, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of M3 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77.

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

