ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Gap Down to $6.34

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $4.96. ProShares UltraShort Silver shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 25,676 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZSL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 823.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 364,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 57.0% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40,371 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

