Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

VNRFY opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Vienna Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

About Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services. The company offers life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It also provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own-damage, aircraft own-damage insurance, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own-damage insurance.

