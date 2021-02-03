Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.
VNRFY opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Vienna Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $5.81.
About Vienna Insurance Group
