NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Gap Up to $3.90

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $4.51. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 1,863 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a negative net margin of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.