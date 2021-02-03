AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Gap Up to $5.55

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $6.52. AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

