Amit Kumar Purchases 10,000 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.