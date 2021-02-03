Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Uranium Participation stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. Uranium Participation has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Uranium Participation from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

