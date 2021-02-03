Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VYGVF opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VYGVF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

