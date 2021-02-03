Jay Parrish Sells 6,944 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Parrish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $251,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

