Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Brinker International, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

EAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE:EAT opened at $61.07 on Monday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 107.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,084 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 996,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,572,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

