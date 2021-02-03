Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$647,080.00 in Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,020,572.01.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total value of C$424,106.40.

On Friday, November 27th, Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total value of C$994,734.30.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock opened at C$135.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$96.14 billion and a PE ratio of 27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$149.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$139.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$138.76.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$147.20.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

