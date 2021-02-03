Donald Carty Acquires 2,860 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Director Donald Carty bought 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$133.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$381,926.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$135.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.76. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$149.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.20.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.