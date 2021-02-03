Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 13,947 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 680,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 326,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,496,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

