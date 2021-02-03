Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,719,023 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 87,342 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after buying an additional 488,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUR opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383 in the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

