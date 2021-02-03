9,759 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.17.

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

