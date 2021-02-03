Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,939 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

