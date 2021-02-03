Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

