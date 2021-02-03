Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

