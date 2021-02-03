Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.72 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $382.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

