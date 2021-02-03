Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 441 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

