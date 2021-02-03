55,509 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,509 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.