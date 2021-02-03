Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Whirlpool by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Whirlpool by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,451 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,376 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

NYSE:WHR opened at $190.11 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $214.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

