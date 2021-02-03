IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) by 719.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000.

Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

