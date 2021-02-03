PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 175,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

