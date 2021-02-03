Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,625 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,614,000 after buying an additional 5,732,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 466.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,226,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 1,009,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2,877.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 881,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,350,000 after buying an additional 694,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 315.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 669,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 507,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KIM opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

