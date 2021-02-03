Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $608.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $596.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $590.93 and its 200-day moving average is $552.29. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $648.39.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

