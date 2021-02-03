Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,821,000 after purchasing an additional 101,472 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.486 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

