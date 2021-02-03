Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,999.02

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,999.02 and traded as high as $3,085.00. Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) shares last traded at $3,085.00, with a volume of 129,148 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,999.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,659.12.

About Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.