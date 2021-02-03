10,398 Shares in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 44,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of SLX stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. VanEck Vectors Steel ETF has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $50.80.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

